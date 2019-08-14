UNION CITY, Ind. — Mary Ellen Pratt, 90, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, Ind. She was born October 23, 1928, in Randolph County, Ind., the daughter of the late Raymond and Estella Fields Byrum.

Mary was a member of the EUM Church, Union City Elks Lodge No. 1534, where she was part of the Cancer Dance Committee, an avid bowler, golfer, camper and traveler. She was always helping others and loved her family.

Survivors include her children, Wayne (Druzella) Pratt of Union City, Ind., Steve (Rosemary) Pratt of Laguna Beach, Calif., Michael (Doug) Pratt of Muncie, Ind., Marcia (Ronnie) Holt of Union City, Ind., Jim (Debbie) Pratt of Elkhart, Ind.; grandchildren, Lyle Yoder, Darin Pratt, Dana (Tommy) Wilson, Tracy Pratt, Jerod Pratt, Danett (Jason) Bloom, Emily Lynch, Ronnie (Casey) Holt, Tammy Patterson, Toni (Dustin) Reynolds, Alex (Delana) Pratt, Jimmy Pratt, Kathy (Tom) Normet, Bradley (Cassandra) Pratt; 31 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded by her parents; husband, Cloyce Pratt in 2008; a son, Gary Pratt in 1966; a grandson, Chris Pratt in 2012; and a sister, Geraldine Woods.

Visitation is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Elks Cancer Fund with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com