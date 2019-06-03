ST. MARYS — Mary Evelyn "Evie" Geeting, 95, of St. Marys, Ohio and formerly of Darke County, passed away Friday May 31, 2019, at 8:25 a.m. while under the care of Grand Lake Hospice at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community. She was born April 28, 1924, in New Madison, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry F. and Irene (Stoner) Mikesell.

Evie was a bookkeeper for Savona Grain and Feed and prior to getting married, she worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. Evie and her husband lived in North Fort Myers, Florida for 10 years prior to moving back to Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.

Evie was a member of the First Universalist Church in New Madison.

Evie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Geeting on May 1, 2009 whom she married July 3, 1946; and her sister, Janie Fryman.

Evie is survived by her daughters and sons-in -aw, Janet and Roger Cassity of Arcanum, Joyce and Shorty Dues of Celina, Brenda and Michael Murphy of Longmont, Colorado; her grandchildren: David and Mallory Cassity, Nick and Tera Bowers, Megan and Bradley Wombolt, and Cassandra Murphy, Andy and Traci Dues, Scott and Mindy Dues, Jenny and Kai Kuramoto, and Justin Dues; 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday June 5, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice 1122 E. Spring Street, St. Marys. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com