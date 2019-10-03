GREENVILLE — Mary Evelyn Mann, 84, of Greenville, OhioM passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019, at 1:45 p.m. at Greenville Health and Rehab.

She was born January 7, 1935, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl "Jim" and Marie (Meiring) George. She worked at Fram; Copeland Corp. in Sidney; J.C. Murphy; and drove a cab for Fritz Martin. She volunteered at Safe Haven as a cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Butch and Mike George; sister-in-law, Marilyn George; and brother-in-law Don Harris.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Mann of Greenville, Susan and Larry Gibson of New Madison, Samuel and Judy Mann of Osgood, Scott and Veronica Mann of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Michael Mann, Gabriel Mann, Zachary Mann, Josh Mann, Aaron Mann, Jonathan Mann, Nigel Mann, and Derrick Mann; step grandchildren, Matt Gibson, Levi Gibson, Daniel Gibson; great-grandchildren, Dalton Mann, Chelsea Mitchell, Skylee Mann, Reagan Mann, Zavier Mann, Addelyn Mann, Hannah Mann, Andrew Mann, Royce Mann, Madison Mann, Gianna Mann; step great-grandchildren: Matthew Gibson, Reina Gibson, Gabriel Gibson, Delia Gibson, Merrida Gibson, Gideon Gibson, Katheryn Gibson; great great grandchildren, Aubree, Emma, Lillian, and Maverick Mitchell; Sisters and brother-in-law, Amelia Harris of Fort Wayne, Ind, Patricia and Ray Doss of Greenville; brothers and sisters-in-law, John George of Montana, Bill George of Versailles, Dale and Diane George of Versailles, Paul and Rose George of Montana; sister-in-law, Paula George of Sidney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 15 North Star, Fort Loramie Road, North Star. Burial will follow in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday October 7, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com