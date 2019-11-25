PORTLAND, Ind. — Mary F. (McCoy) Gabbard, 71, of Portland, Indiana, passed away at her home late Friday, November 22, 2019.

She was born on August 6, 1948, in Dean, Kentucky, to the late George Smallwood McCoy and Julie May (Runyons) McCoy.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Tanya (Rich) Smith; her grandson, Garion Smith; and her siblings, Alma Johnson, Goldie Hankins, James McCoy, Dee McCoy, Woodrow McCoy, and Hazel Felix.

Mary worked for Westinghouse in Union City for 15 years until it closed. She then helped her husband with his Cushman Motor scooter business for many years. Mary was active in the Vintage Motor Bike Club and the VHL Alliance. She loved traveling and spending time outdoors. Mary also enjoyed antiques and being with her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ray L. Gabbard, whom she married on February 2, 1985; her daughter, Melissa Laux and her husband, Jevon, of Lewisburg, Ohio; her grandchildren, Colten and Meridith Laux; her sisters, Margaret Riddle and Lois Hoggatt; her step children, Kim Gabbard and his wife, Melinda, of Portland, Rick Gabbard and his wife, Pam, of Winchester, Indiana, Dessie Brackman and her husband, Paul, of Portland, Brandy Gabbard and his wife, Judy, of Laingsburg, Michigan, Jeannie Grosch and her husband, Gary, of Greenville, Ohio, and Todd Gabbard and his wife, Lisa, of Tekoa, Washington; her many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and step great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Church, 9945 N 800 E, Union City, IN 47390, with Pastor Bruce Brian officiating. Entombment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery across from the church.

Guests may visit with Mary's family on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, 1000 North Broadway Street, Greenville and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Jay County , 101 S. Meridian Street, Portland, Indiana, 47371.

