GREENVILLE — Mary Jane Canan, 100, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019, at the Brethren Community Center of Greenville. Jane was born December 24, 1918 in Greenville and the daughter of the late David and Dolly (Marker) Wion.

She was retired having been employed for 30 years with Fram Corporation of Greenville.

Mary Jane loved playing cards and fishing with her husband.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Orville E. Canan; son Tommy Canan; daughter Marilyn Lynn House; daughter-in-law Brenda K. Canan; brothers Otha Marker, David Wion and Isaac Wion; sisters Sylvia Armacost, Ruby Flaylor and June Coppock.

Jane is survived by her children, Paddy J. Canan of Greenville and Sylvia Bussear of Lynn, Ind.; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 5, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

