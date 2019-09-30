ANSONIA — Mary Jane Edwards, 67, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

She was born Nov. 7, 1951, in Greenville, to the late George and Mary (Marker) Thornhill.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Doug, George, and Gregory Thornhill.

Mary had many passions in her life; family, crafting, yard sales, and driving her bus. She was always on the go, always busy, and never took the time to relax. She filled her days with arts and crafts, sewing, thrift shows, garage sales, and auctions. She enjoyed going to steam threshers shows and the Portland Gas Engine Show. She loved Ansonia and made it a point to get involved with everything. She was a huge supporter of the Ansonia Athletics teams and loved going to the Whistle Stop for breakfast.

Mary was also an admirer of nature and loved being outdoors. Her fondest memories involve being in the woods with her parents and children cutting wood and fishing with her family. Mary loved children and being around kids. She enjoyed driving her bus and spending time with all the children. She unofficially adopted several of her children's friends who looked up to her as another "Mom". She was a social butterfly and loved watching all the local sporting events, even if her family members weren't playing. Mary loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren. They meant the world to her, as she did to them.

Mary is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gail Dean Edwards, whom she married on April 12, 1975; her children, Randy Edwards and his wife, Amanda, of New Madison, Kenneth Edwards and his wife, Sarah, of Ansonia, and Marie Kaffenberger and her husband Jack, of Greenville; her stepchildren, Peggy Edwards of Greenville, and Doug Edwards of Florida; her grandchildren, Damien Edwards, Ariana Edwards, Parker Helton, Noah Edwards, Grace Edwards, Kadyn Edwards, and Riley Kaffenberger; multiple step grandchildren; her brother, Larry Thornhill and his wife, Judy, of Rossburg; her sister-in-law, Roxie Thornhill; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to Tribute Fuenral Homes to help offset final expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhomes.com.