GREENVILLE — Mary Jane Leugers, 90, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, 2:50 a.m., at Brookdale of Englewood. She was born February 16, 1930 in Versailles, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Rose (Schultze) Parmenter. She was a homemaker, worked at the Darke County Courthouse and helped at St. Mary's Preschool.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Rosary Altar Society. She took communion to nursing homes. She was also a member of Greenville Area Senior Citizens. She loved to play bingo, euchre, do jigsaw puzzles, and crochet, as well as travel and camp with her husband.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Leugers; daughter-in-law, Cheryl L. Leugers; granddaughter, Kristen Elaine Leugers; siblings, Joseph Parmenter, Evelyn Grilliot, and Charles W. Parmenter.

She is survived by her loving children and spouses, Carol A. (Duane) Kemp of Piqua, James A. Leugers of Greenville, Arlene L. (Anthony) Harris of Greenville, Gary M. (Joyce Counts) Leugers, of Bellefontaine, Richard L. (Janette) Leugers of Hollansburg; grandchildren, Cynthia Ross, Betsy (Mike) Silcott, Jonathon ( Danielle) Ross, Sandra (Dave) Jones, Tamara Leugers, Michelle Enicks, Jason (Alysha) Harris, Ryan (Megan) Harris, Amy (Harry) Tyree, Sara (Craig) Roll, Rachel (Daniel) Wysong, Rebecca (Aaron) Roe, Destenie (Daniel) Warren, Dustin Kemp; great-grandchildren, Tessa, Paige, Derek, Shawn Jones, Dylan and DeAnna Warren, Katie Silcott, Darby, and Emory Kemp, James Enicks, Keyton, Owen, Natalie, and Hannah Harris, Olivia and Isabel Duaso, Amaya and Harry (Ty) Tyree, Nicholas and Lauren Roll, Michael Davenport, Waylon Stahl, Bethany Petty, Isiah Roe; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Karen Parmenter of Vandalia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tues., October 20, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 West Third Street, Greenville, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. Eugene Vonderhaar, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Mon., October 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tues., from 9:30 to 10 a.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. The Rosary Altar Society will pray the rosary Monday evening, 6:45 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Hospice, Brookdale of Englewood, or St. Mary's Catholic School. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.