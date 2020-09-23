1/1
Mary Jean "Jean" Grilliot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH STAR — Mary Jean "Jean" Grilliot, 91, of North Star, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020, 6:21 a.m., at The Village Green in Greenville, Ohio with her family by her side.

She was born July 24, 1929, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Bernadine A. (Rutschilling) Bernholt.

She was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, and the Ladies of the Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to classic country music, bird watching and her flower garden.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert J. Grilliot, whom she married June 18, 1949.; her sister and brother-in-law, Bertha and Norbert Beyke; brother, Melvin Bernholt; and brother-in-law, Luke Jutte.

She is survived by her children, Wayne and Pamela Grilliot of Kettering, Ohio, Richard Grilliot of Rhode Island, Carl and Kathleen Grilliot of Virginia, Bernice and Zane Michael of Troy, Ohio, David and Connie Grilliot of Versailles, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Conley, Melissa Grilliot, Marisa (Carlos) Salazar, Renee Michael, Christine (Kevin) Donahue, Kevin Grilliot, Eric (Kristen) Grilliot, Adam Grilliot, Allison (Seth) Keller, as well as nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lester (Lavon) Bernholt of Versailles, Ohio; sister, Betty Jutte of Versailles, Ohio.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday September 26, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church, 15 Star Road, North Star, Ohio with Rev. Fr. David Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Church Cemetery, North Star, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed for the services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved