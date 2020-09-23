NORTH STAR — Mary Jean "Jean" Grilliot, 91, of North Star, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020, 6:21 a.m., at The Village Green in Greenville, Ohio with her family by her side.

She was born July 24, 1929, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Bernadine A. (Rutschilling) Bernholt.

She was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, and the Ladies of the Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to classic country music, bird watching and her flower garden.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert J. Grilliot, whom she married June 18, 1949.; her sister and brother-in-law, Bertha and Norbert Beyke; brother, Melvin Bernholt; and brother-in-law, Luke Jutte.

She is survived by her children, Wayne and Pamela Grilliot of Kettering, Ohio, Richard Grilliot of Rhode Island, Carl and Kathleen Grilliot of Virginia, Bernice and Zane Michael of Troy, Ohio, David and Connie Grilliot of Versailles, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Conley, Melissa Grilliot, Marisa (Carlos) Salazar, Renee Michael, Christine (Kevin) Donahue, Kevin Grilliot, Eric (Kristen) Grilliot, Adam Grilliot, Allison (Seth) Keller, as well as nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lester (Lavon) Bernholt of Versailles, Ohio; sister, Betty Jutte of Versailles, Ohio.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday September 26, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church, 15 Star Road, North Star, Ohio with Rev. Fr. David Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Church Cemetery, North Star, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed for the services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Hospice.