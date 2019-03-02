ST. ANTHONY — Mary "Mert" Kremer, age 91, of St. Anthony, Ohio, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born February 26, 1928, in St. Rose to the late Henry and Caroline (Hartings) Bomholt. On October 26, 1953, she married Tom Kremer and he survives.

She is also survived by her children and in-laws, Rick and Kate Kremer of Ansonia, Roger and Nancy Kremer of Ft. Recovery, Kay and Jeff Grey, Gary Kremer, Bob Kremer all of St. Anthony, Kim and Jennifer Kremer of Coldwater, John Kremer of St. Anthony and Tim and Sally Braun of St. Henry; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; in-laws, Mary Ann Severt of Pennsylvania and Jim Scharf of West Virginia. She is preceded in death by a daughter Ann Braun; siblings and in-laws, Alma Bomholt, Dorothy and Paul Raffel, Clarence 'Pete' and Dorothy Bomholt, Joe Bomholt, Bill and Jen Zehringer, Norman Severt, and Joan Scharf.

Mert was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the ladies sodality of the Church. Her love was caring for her flowers, gardening, cooking, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was married to the love of her life for 65 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday and 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com