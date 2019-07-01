GETTYSBURG — Mary L. Behler, 58, of Gettysburg passed away at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Mary was born September 5, 1960, in Troy to the late Phillip Wroda and Charlotte (Mikel) Wroda of Greenville. In addition to her mother, Mary is survived by her husband, Ronald W. Behler whom she married June 29, 1980; son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Heather Behler of Middletown; daughter, Amanda Behler of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Jesse, Clyde and Chase; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Laurie Wroda of New York, Tim Wroda of Tennessee, Tony and Jodie Wroda of Ansonia and Tommy and Michelle Wroda of Sidney; sisters, Judy Wroda of New York and Amy Wroda of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1979. She was a homemaker.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Tracy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com