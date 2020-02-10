VERSAILLES — Mary L. Seman, 91, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020, at 4:40 a.m. at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio. She was born September 4, 1928, in Versailles, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence and Bonnie (Bird) Thiebeau and stepmother, the late Ruth (Petitjean) Thiebeau.

Mary was a lifelong Versailles native and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Versailles; member of E.L.C.A. (Trinity Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Alter Guild & "Young of Heart" both of the church; a member of the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary; and was active with Meals on Wheels in the Versailles area.

For many years, she was a Nurse's Assistant at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville and later at Versailles Health Care Center. In her earlier years, she was employed at the former Poultry Producers.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother; her husband: William Carl Seman on March 6, 1977, whom she married November 2, 1946; her half-brothers: John and Roderick Berryhill; her sister: Catherine (Thiebeau) Elleman; and her niece: Marna Denson.

She is survived by her nephew: Larry and Candy Baugher of Troy; her nieces: Karen Nicholas of Troy, Joan Smith of Dayton, Helen Kay Wright of Greenville, and Shirley Hughes of Greenville; special great niece: Debbie Nisonger; numerous great nieces, nephews, and friends

Services will be held on Friday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio with Pastor Bonnie Gerber officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or State of the Heart Care.Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com