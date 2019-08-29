GREENVILLE — Mary Lou Wheeler, 88, of Greenville passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Mary Lou was born August 3, 1931, in Palestine to the late Orville and Mary Grace (Bollinger) Rolfe Sr. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marta Ann Wheeler; and brothers, Armon W., Orville Jr., Billie J., Duane E. and Gene T. Rolfe.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 70 years, Lawrence J. "Larry" Wheeler Jr., whom she married August 7, 1949; children, Douglas A. and Erica Wheeler of Waynesville, Missouri, and Kimberly A. Murray of Greenville; grandchildren, Callie S. Wheeler, Carlie R. Wheeler, Gregory A. Wheeler and Nicole Cope; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Ben Mitchem of Greenville.

Mary Lou was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Congregational Christian Church in Greenville for 84 years. Mary Lou was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

A private funeral will be held at First Congregational Christian Church in Greenville followed by burial in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to Darke County Special Olympics 3808 Beanblossom Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com