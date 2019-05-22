GREENVILLE - Mary Louise Oswalt, 95, of Greenville, formerly of Union City, Ohio passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville.

She was born on July 31, 1923, in Champaign County, Ohio to the late Ralph and Nora (Yoder) Owen.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Leon Oswalt, who passed away on May 27, 2010; her daughter, Cathy Kelly; her great-grandchildren, Alainee and Alton Byers and Oliver and Joseph Oswalt; and her siblings, Helen Evans, Ted Owen, and Robert Owen.

Louise graduated from Union City, East Side High School as valedictorian in 1941. She met, Harold, her husband of 67 years, at the Sweet Shoppe in Union City, Ohio, whom she married August 8, 1942.

Following their marriage, Harold left to serve his nation in World War II. As a housewife, she raised their five children on their family farm in Jackson Township. In 1963, Louise began her journey to receiving her masters of education from the University of Dayton. She started her teaching career at Mississinawa Valley schools as an elementary school teacher, where she taught for 17 years.

Upon her retirement, she was given the opportunity to teach at Triple C Christian School on Grand Cayman Island, where she continued teaching for four years. While in Grand Cayman, at age 65, she obtained her certification as a scuba diver.

Louise volunteered at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center in Greenville and also tutored children with reading challenges. She became a member of Evangelical United Brethren Church in Union City, Ohio at the age of 14, and continued as a lifetime member. She spent many hours as a volunteer, teaching Sunday School, and participating in women's circles. Louise loved to bake. Her baked goods earned her several blue ribbons at the Great Darke County Fair. She enjoyed tending to her garden, and would can or freeze the bounty. Louise and Harold would make homemade candies and chocolates that they would gift to their families. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their cottage at Indian Lake and house-boating at Dale Hollow Lake. Louise was an avid Scrabble and Euchre player, often enjoying games with her family.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Ron) Caudill of Fort Wayne, Ind., Von Oswalt of Greenville, Tim (Theresa) Oswalt of Union City, Ohio and Paul (Melissa) Oswalt of Union City, Ohio; her grandchildren, Greg (Tina Munn) Whitenack of Fort Wayne, Ind., Cindy (Brad) Burkhart of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeri (Chris) English of Somerset, Ky., Ty (Valerie) Oswalt of Dayton, Kelly Oswalt of Arcanum, Jason (Josie) Dickey of West Milton, Alyssa Byers of Gas City, Ind., Edward (Tiffany) Oswalt of Ansonia, William Oswalt of Fort Recovery, Heather (Wayne) LeVan of Bellefontaine, Shannon (Adam Parton) Condon of Greenville, and Adam (Kimberly) Oswalt of Springfield; her 21 great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Josephine Wilson of Monticello, Fla.

A celebration of Louise's life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 117 N. Franklin Street, Union City, Ohio. with pastor John Hannan officiating. Burial will follow at Teegarden Cemetery near Ansonia.

Guests may visit with Louise's family on Wednesday, May 22, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus and on Thursday from 10 s.m. until the time of service at the church in Union City.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 117 N. Franklin Street, Union City, Ohio 45390.

Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes.

