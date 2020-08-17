1/
Mary Marie (Bey) Batty
VERSAILLES — Mary Marie (Bey) Batty, 98 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 10:03 a.m., at Versailles Rehab and Health Care Center, Versailles, Ohio.

Mary was born October 10, 1921 in Miami County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lee M. and Catherine (George) Bey. She was a homemaker and worked for Beare's Restaurant in Versailles, and as a sales associate at Walmart.

Mary was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church, and the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed playing euchre, watching baseball and especially the Batty Baseball outings.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis Francis Batty on November 8, 1982; sons, Louis Thomas Batty, Stephen James Batty; infant sister, Nodice Bey; and brothers, Kenneth and Francis Bey.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Leo and Roberta A. Batty of Marysville, Ohio, George Edgar and Mary Jill Batty of Cass City, Mich, Kenneth Michael and Humara Batty of Clovis, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
