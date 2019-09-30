TROY — Mary P. Longendelpher, 96, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Brookdale Troy.

She was born November 19, 1922, in Covington, to the late Roger and Helen (Hickman) Finfrock. She married George W. Longendelpher Jr. on April 26, 1947; he preceded her in death on December 28, 2010.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Georgiana (Raymond) Schwedhelm of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; her son, Mark Longendelpher of Troy; two grandchildren, Renata Ray Schwedhelm and Daniel Mark Longendelpher; and her sisters, Ruth Flory and Gerry Benedict. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Dean Finfrock; and daughter-in-law, Jill Longendelpher.

Mary was a 1940 graduate of Covington High School. She worked at WACO for 15 years. She owned and operated Longendelpher Sweeper Shop with George for more than 20 years. Mary was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Troy, American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary and Troy Senior Citizens Club.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Lauren Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.moorefh.com.