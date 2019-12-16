UNION CITY, Ind. — Mary Ruth Page, 78, of Union City, Indiana, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence.

Ruth was born May 24, 1941, in Clinton, Tennessee, to the late Virgil W. and Mary Louise (Jennings) Brittle. In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Young; infant children, Dale, Timothy and Debby Page; and a brother, Glenn Brittle.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dale A. Page whom she married August 30, 1958; children, Danny and Ginny Page of Union City, Indiana, Tess Plessinger of Island Lake, Illinois and Wendy McGuire of Dayton; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a Darke County Humane Society Officer for 18 years. She was a member of the Dawn Community Church and Greenville Moose Lodge where she served as a Senior Regent and cooked. Ruth loved camping, fishing, animals and most of all her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Elvin Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through