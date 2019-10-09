GREENVILLE — Mary S. Bradley, 84 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born May 10, 1935, in Montgomery County, Ohio to Earl and Mildred {Karns} Whittington.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Juanita Gulyas and Betty Domansky, daughter in-law, Angie Bradley, granddaughter in-law, Kristina Bradley and great granddaughter, Kaitlin Bradley. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ronald E. Bradley, Greenville, sons, Brad Bradley, Clayton, Bruce (Amy) Bradley, Canon City, Colo., and daughter, Gina (Joe) Feller, Centerville. Also surviving are sister, Glenna Wittington, Kettering, grandchildren, Brad (Brandi) Bradley II, Joe (Mandie) Bradley, Vince Bradley, Colin Feller, and Brandon Garcia; as well as, great-grandchildren, Luke and Hayden Bradley.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother and loved being with her friends and family; especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City with Father R. Marc Sherlock as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Frings and Baykiff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church. Donations may be made in loving memory of Mary to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com