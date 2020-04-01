GREENVILLE — Mavis Betty Garrett, age 86, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. at her granddaughter's home.

Born in Cambridge, England on Feb. 14, 1934, she was one of three children born to the late John W. and Rose (Hunns) Pratt. Mavis retired after working many years at the FRAM Corporation as the timekeeper supervisor. She was a member of the Greenville Missionary Church. Mavis enjoyed playing piano, knitting, and cooking big dinners for her family. Above all, she loved her family more than anything. She will be forever missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Garrett: sons Stephen Garrett; Anthony Garrett: brother Roy Pratt: grandsons Bryan Garrett; Gabriel Garrett.

Survived by her children Cheryl and Edward Baker; Colin and Cindy Garrett; Chris and Angie Garrett; David Garrett and DeAnn VanHoose: grandchildren Jason Perdue; Jennette and Kevin Westfall; Jaime and Brandi Garrett; Nikki and Joel Harter; Nathan and Danielle Garrett; Chad and Mandy Garrett; Robbie and Amber Garrett; Krystal and Josh Sherman; Jonathan and Elizabeth Garrett; Jessica and Dan Foureman; Elizabeth Garrett and Aaron Cutterelli; Michelle Garrett; Jason Garrett; Josh and Whitney Garrett; Tyler Garrett; Scott Garrett: four stepgrandchildren, Steve Philpot; Candance Bettinger; Alexander VanHoose; Ashley VanHoose: many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren: sister Doris H. Tomblin of England: daughters-in-laws Shirley Garrett and Becky Garrett : as well as many more family members and friends.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the family will be holding a Celebration of Mavis's Life at a later date. Please check back frequently for updates. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. www.zecharbailey.com.