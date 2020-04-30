WASHINGTON STATE — Max A. Beisner, age 94, passed away on April 22, 2020, in Washington State. He was born on Jan. 14, 1925, and raised in Ansonia, Ohio. Max was preceded in death by his wife, Delores G. Beisner; his parents John A. and Katherine (Hollar) Beisner; and siblings: Lowell, Pauline (Cannon), Robert, Chester, Paul, Phyllis (Smith), and Billy J. Beisner. His two sons, Barry L. and Mark Beisner, both residing in California, survive Max. He has one surviving brother, James A. Beisner from Troy, Ohio. Max left Ansonia High School in 1943 to enlist in the U.S. Army during World War II. He left Darke County, Ohio, to train with the 351st Infantry Regiment, 88th Infantry Division in North Africa as a Ranger. While serving he earned Citations, Bronze Stars (with a "V"), the French Croix De Guerre medal, and a Purple Heart. His Division saw combat in the Mediterranean Theater and assisted in the liberation of Italy, Sicily, France and Belgium. As a veteran, Max returned to Ansonia High School to complete his classes and graduated in May 1946. Max continued his education and worked his adult life as a civil engineer. Max and Delores moved with the contracted jobs across the United States and overseas. They felt the most at home in the western states where they raised their sons and enjoyed their grandchildren. Burial will be in the National Cemetery in Dallas-Ft. Worth Texas.



