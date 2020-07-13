VERSAILLES — Max Fredrick "Fred" Nickol passed away at his home July 7, 2020 with his family at his side.

He was born on March 29, 1927 to Edwin and Mary Nickol.

He married Iris Luzena on August 5, 1950 and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2016.

Fred is survived by 2 sons, Lawson (Mary Ann), and Reece (Karen), 7 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dave) Booher, Ben (Jen) Nickol, BJ (Bethany) Nickol, Matt (Angie) Nickol, Seth (Sarah) Nickol, Lee (Roshelle) Nickol, and Jay (Jenny) Nickol, and 16 great grandchildren with one on the way.

He is also survived by 2 sisters, Miriam (Ed) Paulus, and Myrna Gigandet, 1 brother Ramon (Rosie) Nickol, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gene and Nancy Luke. He was preceded in death by brothers John, Van, Ed and Neil.

Fred was a longtime employee of Subler Transfer. He enjoyed singing in Barbershop quartets and directing the Barbershop chorus for many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed playing cards.

The family would like to thank State of the Heart Care, all his caretakers, and his good neighbors for the excellent care and companionship they gave him.

There will be a celebration of Fred's life at a later date.