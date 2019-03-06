GREENVILLE — Maxine Nell Hangen, 94, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 5, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home, where she had resided for the past two months. Maxine Morris was born March 23, 1924, in Union Township, Auglaize County, Ohio.

Maxine married Stanley Leo Hangen March 4, 1944, and together they had two daughters Sandra (Hangen) Ashby and Sue (Hangen) Barnette. Maxine was a homemaker most of her adult life and was a member of E.U.M. Church in Greenville, Ohio, where she was the oldest attending member, as was her mother Beulah, who passed away at 104 years of age in 2013. Maxine was also a member of T.O.P.S.. Club in Greenville for many years. Maxine enjoyed playing cards, traveling, dancing, family meals together, and sharing old stories from her family's history.

Maxine is survived by her two daughters Sandra (Mike) Ashby and Sue (David) Barnette, as well as seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

The family will be having a Memorial Service at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Sylvia McKibben and Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will following in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. There will be a post-funeral meal held at E.U.M. Church at the corner of Wayne and Devor Streets. Memorial contributions may be made to E.U.M. Church. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com