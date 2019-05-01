NEWPORT - Melisa T. Ordean, 42, of Newport, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at her residence.

Melisa was born April 24, 1977, in Versailles to Leo L. and Kathleen J. (Kunk) Heitkamp of Versailles. In addition to her parents, Melisa is also survived by her husband, Kenneth "Chip" Ordean, whom she married Nov. 19, 2016; children, Jaydn Ordean, Dylan Heitkamp, Ashley Ordean and fiancé, Clayton Ward; and Paige and Lance Humes; granddaughter, Aniyah Humes; sister and brother-in-law, Michele and Don Waymire of Versailles; brothers & sisters-in-law, Mathew and Kendra Heitkamp of Versailles and Mitchell and Paige Heitkamp of Versailles; and nieces and nephews, Noah, Olivia and Daniel Waymire, Caleb, Jena, Ethan and Sadie Heitkamp and Ezekiel Heitkamp.

Melisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Alvina (Otte) Kunk; paternal grandparents, Jerome and Mary Ann (Hilgefort) Heitkamp; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Lois (Silcox) Ordean.

Melisa worked at Upper Valley Family Care in Piqua, where she was a medical assistant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport with Rev. Fr. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in Pearl Cemetery in Shelby County. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com