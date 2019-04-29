GREENVILLE - Melva Marie "Blocher" Schwaberow, 96, of Greenville, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Saturday April 27, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community Greenville. Melva was born June 9, 1922, in Winchester, Ind. and was the daughter of the late David Forrest and Lela (Coddington) Benson.

She was retired from Fram Corporation of Greenville following 29 years of employment. She also was a member of the Poplar Grove Church of the Brethren. Melva was meticulous about mowing her yard, spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, going fishing, camping and dancing.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Blocher; second husband, Chester Schwaberow; son, David Eugene Blocher; brothers, Ralph and Richard Benson and sister, Mary Richardson.

Melva is survived by her son Michael (Brenda) Blocher of New Paris; grandchildren, Scott Blocher, Angela (Rob) Hart, Amy (Jason) Posey, Douglas (Jennifer) Blocher and Ryan Blocher; seven great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, 14 great-great- grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Hinkle of Winchester, Ind., Patricia (Charles) Simpson of Stanford, Ky., brother, James (Pat) Benson of Union City, Ind., longtime friend, Carolyn Blocher of Greenville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday May 2, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery Greenville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given the Brethren Retirement Community Resident's Aid Fund.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com