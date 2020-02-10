MECHANICSBURG — Merle "Bill" Troutwine, 83, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hearth and Home of Urbana.

Bill was born October 9, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Merle E. and Dorothy (Shiverdecker) Troutwine.

He served his country in the United States Navy.

He and his late wife, Kittie, were partners in Troutwine's Supermarkets Inc. for 32 years. Bill was a member of the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church. He was also a member of Harmony Lodge No. 8 F.andA.M. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, and sailing; He liked reading, history and politics and was an occasional contributor to the History column in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Bill was most passionate about his farm where he was able to retire and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Dana Harrigan and Vicki (Patrick) Merten; his son, Bill (Aimee) Troutwine; his grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler, Hannah, and Zeke Dees; Jessica, Bailey, Isaac, and Cooper Troutwine; and Ethan, Nate, Ava, Eli and Noah Merten; his one great granddaughter, Noelle Dees; his brother, David Troutwine; his sisters-in-laws, Karen Darland, Esther Sue Applegate and Dora Jane Waymire; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Kittie, whom he married January 12, 1957; his grandson, Brandon Dees; his brother, Richard Troutwine; his brothers-in-laws, Don Moore and James, Pete, Bill, Ed, Paul, Joe and Jack Darland; and his sisters-in-laws, Ruth Mary O'Dell, Phyllis Homan, and Martha Moore.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hearth and Home of Urbana and the staff of .

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, in the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church, 112 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastor Scott Salee officiating. Burial will follow in the Troutwine Family Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.