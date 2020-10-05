1/1
Michael A. "Mike" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW MADISON — Michael "Mike" A. Brown, age 61, of New Madison, Ohio (formerly of Greenville) passed away suddenly Thursday, October 1, 2020, 5:45 a.m., at his home. Born in Coletown, Ohio on March 3, 1959, he was a son to the late Isaac Brown, Sr. and Sarah (Franklin) Brown.

Mike retired from Cooper Farms in St. Henry, Ohio after 27 years in production. He was a former Greenville Moose Lodge member, and enjoyed bowling, and being in bowling leagues. He will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Brown, Doug Brown, and Richard Brown; sisters, Inez Hughey and Ann DeVore; sister-in-law, Jaqueline "Jackie" Brown; and half-brother, Dick Boggs.

Survived by his long term companion, Vicki Gebhart, with whom he spent over 20 years; siblings, Isaac Brown, Jr., Andy and Pam Brown, Sarah and Jim Ward, Bill and Kathy Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his friends out on the porch.

Friends may call on the family Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Martin presiding. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online sympathies may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved