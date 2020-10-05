NEW MADISON — Michael "Mike" A. Brown, age 61, of New Madison, Ohio (formerly of Greenville) passed away suddenly Thursday, October 1, 2020, 5:45 a.m., at his home. Born in Coletown, Ohio on March 3, 1959, he was a son to the late Isaac Brown, Sr. and Sarah (Franklin) Brown.

Mike retired from Cooper Farms in St. Henry, Ohio after 27 years in production. He was a former Greenville Moose Lodge member, and enjoyed bowling, and being in bowling leagues. He will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Brown, Doug Brown, and Richard Brown; sisters, Inez Hughey and Ann DeVore; sister-in-law, Jaqueline "Jackie" Brown; and half-brother, Dick Boggs.

Survived by his long term companion, Vicki Gebhart, with whom he spent over 20 years; siblings, Isaac Brown, Jr., Andy and Pam Brown, Sarah and Jim Ward, Bill and Kathy Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his friends out on the porch.

Friends may call on the family Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Martin presiding. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online sympathies may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com