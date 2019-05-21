ST. PARIS — Michael Allan Varvel, 65, of St. Paris, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019, at 6:20 p.m. at University of Ky. Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. He was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Dayton, the son of the late Raymond and Mary Alice (Beedy) Varvel. He retired as a machinist.

He was a member of the Knights of Pithius in St. Paris and The Moose Lodge in Urbana.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister: Mary Frances Norris.

He is survived by his wife: Jamie (Siler) Foulks of St. Paris; stepchildren and spouses: Ronald and Theresa Foulks, David and Tammy Foulks, Jason and Amy Foulks, Jeremy and Jackie Foulks; stepgrandchildren: Nicholas, Rachel, Taylor, David, Randy, Michael, Alex, Haley, Kyle; brothers: Russell Varvel or Piqua, Lester Varvel of Piqua, John Varvel of Greenville; nephews and nieces: Yancy Varvel of Sidney, Jeremy Varvel of Paris, Ky., Evan Varvel of Wapakoneta, Taylor Sturgell of Indian Lake, Ryan Varvel of Paris, Ky., Layla Varvel of Paris, Ky., Noah Varvel of Paris, Ky., Connor Varvel of Paris, Ky.

A service will be held on Saturday May 25, at 2 p.m.at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Randy Clark officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com