Michael D. Filby
NEW MADISON — Michael D. Filby, 64, of New Madison passed away, peacefully, on Monday, June 1, 2020.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with the final arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to Tribute Funeral Homes to help off-set funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
