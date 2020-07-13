1/1
Michael David Hatfield
TROY — Michael David Hatfield, age 73 of Troy, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hospice of Butler County, Franklin.

He was born October 29, 1946 in Troy to the late Bobbie and Betty (Lindsay) Hatfield.

Michael is survived by his sister Debra Anderson (David) of Woodstock, GA and nieces Lindsay and Laura; and good friend Richard "Bear" Hoover.

He was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School. He attended Ohio State University and went on to receive his Bachelor's of Science Degree from Wright State University.

Michael loved to travel, he especially loved his trips to China, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia, and visiting his family in Georgia. Michael frequented many restaurants around Troy, and loved to hang out at Boston Stoker, Marion's Piazza, Kay's Hamburgers, and China Garden, where he learned to speak and write Chinese.

He was an avid Texas Hold'em player and even competed in local tournaments.

He worked for NCR and Gasper Corporation in Dayton for many years and had also previously worked for Troy Daily News.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio's Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
