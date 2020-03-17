BRYAN - Michael E. Brumbaugh, 83, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio. Michael was born June 30, 1936 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Herman and Dorothy (Spaugy) Brumbaugh.

He was a 1954 graduate of Greenville High School and he received his engineering degree from Defiance College. He served in the U.S. Army. Michael worked as an engineer for Campbell Soups in Napoleon, Ohio for over 30 years. He married Bette J. Benien on June 1974 in Archbold, Ohio and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2017. Michael was a former member of the Greenville, Ohio Evangelical United Methodist Church. He enjoyed glass blowing, attending art & craft shows, and traveling.

Michael is survived by his sister, Nina Dickey of Greenville, Ohio; two nieces, Peggy (Rick) Keyes of Bowling Green, Ohio and Paula (Nick) Hearne of Harrisonburg, Virginia; nephew, Buddy (Heather) Favors of Mount Summit, Indiana and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Bette; brother David Brumbaugh and sister-in-law, Linda Brumbaugh of Defiance, Ohio; brother-in-law, Paul Dickey of Greenville, Ohio and nephew Cody Favors of New Castle, Indiana.

Private family services for Michael E. Brumbaugh will be held at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with Pastor Dan Cook officiating. Interment will take place at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Michael's family well hold a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks those remembering Michael to make memorial contributions to the Fort Wayne Art Museum, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com