ROSSBURG — Michael Ray Magoto, 68 of Rossburg passed away on Friday June 12, 2020, at 1:18 a.m. at State of The Heart Care Center, Greenville.

He was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Celina, the son of the late Ralph T. and Marie (Neuman) Magoto Sr.

Mike loved to fish, garden, watch sports, and farming. He always thought of others before himself; because of his trustworthiness and faithfulness, Mike was a dynamic part of the family and his remaining family will miss him greatly.

Mike is survived by his brothers: Jerry Magoto of Rossburg, Ralph Magoto of Rossburg, Ronnie Magoto of Rossburg; sisters: Mary Lacy of Rossburg and Eva Tovez of Fort Loramie; nephews: Bill Fraley of North Star and Bob Fraley of Ansonia; niece: Pam Bey of Greenville; great-nieces: Alysia Raby of Kettering, Lyndsey Hoying of Greenville; great-nephews: Justin Hoying of Greenville, Kyle Hoying of Celina, and Jared Hoying of Greenville.

Mike was a very private person who dedicated his life to his family. In our efforts to honor him and to celebrate his life, we have chosen to have a small private vigil with family. During this time we will be able to share some of our favorite moments and appreciation to Mike for his dedication and commitment to his family. If you would like to honor Mike with a gift of any kind, please direct it to one of two organizations: Miami Valley Hospital ICU Unit or State of The Heart Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thank you to all who have prayed for Mike and our family during this difficult time.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com