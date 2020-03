ARCANUM — Michael "Mike" Ray Wert, 72, of Arcanum, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike's family has chosen not to have any public services.

Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.