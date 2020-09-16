WEST MANCHESTER — Michael Robert Chellis, 70, of West Manchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Mike was born August 4, 1950, in Dayton, to the late Robert and Dottie (Poe) Chellis.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Milton and Iris Pride.

It would be impossible to sum up Mike in just a couple short paragraphs, but we will do our best. Mike was a man of many talents, skills and a vast knowledge of many things. He was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He considered himself a lucky man: he married the love of his life. He and Pam raised two amazing children who grew up to be fine young men. He was a man of his word and made sure his children followed that code of honor. He was a perfectionist and there was absolutely nothing he couldn't do. He was an amazing woodworker and made many beautiful things.

Mike loved to ride motorcycles. Being on two wheels made him feel free. He and Pam have put countless miles riding their Honda Goldwing all over the United States and Canada. He was a member of the Goldwing Association since 1995. They loved taking trips in their little FIAT Spyder.

Mike was a kind man. He would do anything he could to help a stranger. He loved to make people laugh and loved to laugh with them. He loved hanging out with his "buddies" and having a good time. He would never do anything half-assed. He lived his life to its fullest and felt God had blessed him with a wonderful life. According to Mike, there are only three ways of doing things: the right way, the wrong way, and Mike's way. We can only imagine the advice God is getting at this very moment.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam (Troutwine) Chellis, whom he married November 11, 1972; his sons, Shawn Chellis and his partner Beth, of Piqua, Ohio, and Tyrell Chellis from Eaton, Ohio; his siblings, Vickie Vince and her husband Dan, of Ontario, Canada, Andy Chellis of Florida, Cheri Johnson of Florida, and Brenda Hembree of Eldorado, Ohio. Mike also leaves behind his wonderful friends from the Goldwing Association, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; his best buddies, Merrill and Tree Wysong, and other countless friends… too many to mention.

A graveside memorial service, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 5 p.m., at Twin Creek Cemetery, 10717 Yohe Road, West Manchester, Ohio, with Bill Sowers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation by visiting https://oki.wish.org and click the "Donate" button.

Online condolences or Hugs-From-Home may be shared with Mike's family by visiting www.tribute funeral homes.com