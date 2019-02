BROCK — Michael "Mike" T. Grillot, 64, of Brock, Ohio, died February 18, 2019, at the Hospice Care Center.

He was preceeded in death by his father, Paul William Grillot.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Grillot; siblings Linda Foster, Peter Grillot, Edwin (CherylAnn) Grillot; daughters Stephanie (Don) Bruggeman, Renee (Shawn) Farr; and grandchildren Morgan, Rieley, Sydney and Alex Bruggeman, and Thomas Solmes.

He donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine.