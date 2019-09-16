LONDON, Ohio — Michelle Renee' (Gilbert) Collins, 56 of London, Ohio, passed away at 9:50 p.m, Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville.

Born in Cambridge, Ohio on Jan. 12, 1963, she was one of three children to Tonna Kay (Brown) Gilbert and the late Gary L. Gilbert. Michelle was a 1981 graduate of Greenville High School, and after she graduated she went to vocational school and became a nursing aide. She was an active member of Crossroads Church in London, OH. She had a contagious smile, and lovable laugh. Michelle loved spending time with her family, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play football. She will be truly missed. In addition to her father she is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Myron and Mary Margaret Brown: paternal grandparents Giles and Annabelle Gilbert.

Survived by her husband Rodney E. Collins, whom she married on October 12, 1991: mother Tonna Kay Gilbert: brother Gregg Gilbert: sister Torey DeRoso: mother and father in-laws Rodger and Elaine Collins: sisters-in-law Tamula Sherman; Rebecca Griffin; Maria Sheets: numerous nieces and nephews and three great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call on the family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. A Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Wood presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.

