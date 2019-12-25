HOLLANSBURG – Mickey N. Poling, 70, of Hollansburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville.

A celebration of Mickey's life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus. Burial will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Mickey's family on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the funeral home in New Madison from 5-6:45 p.m. A Lodge of Sorrow, conducted by the Greenville Moose Lodge, will take place at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.