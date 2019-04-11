Obituary
Milan E. Hart


GREENVILLE – Milan E. Hart, 56, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

A celebration of Milan's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with Rev. Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow at Mote Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
