TROY — Mildred E. Hoop, 90, of Troy, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville.

Mildred was born in Peebles, Ohio on September 12, 1929, to the (late) George W. and Alta Mae (Luntz) Roberts; was a homemaker; liked Facebook; enjoyed search word puzzles; but her main love was her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William G. Hoop in 1997; stillborn daughter; three sons, Timothy Ray Hoop, Bill Hoop, and David Hoop; granddaughter, Kimberly Milean Fugett; sister, Daisy Wisecup, brother, Lawrence Roberts and son-in-law, David Mallory.

Mildred is survived by her three children, Rodger and Pamela Hoop of Arcanum, Lisa Mallory of Kingman, Arizona, Christine and David Jackson of Troy; two daughters-in-law, Carol Hoop of Greenville and Jill Hoop of New Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Doug and Cindy Hoop, Bryan Hoop, Lori and Josh Schmidt, Sherry Curry, Tara Hutchinson, Jason Hoop, Lance and Amber Hoop; grandson-in-law, Preston Fugett; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Chester Roberts of Kettering; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment will be in Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Children's Bereavement Camp. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.