EDGEWOOD, Ky.— Mildred E. "Mid" Hunt, age 97, formerly of Greenville, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, 6:53 a.m., at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Mildred was born September 14, 1923, in Darke County to the late Harvey and Carrie (Hole) McCullough. In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Hunt, on February 15, 2013, whom she married June 14, 1941; daughter, Nancy F. Shiverdecker; son, James R. Hunt; granddaughter, Shirley Collins; great-granddaughter, Madison Bowers; brothers, Floyd, Walter and Vernon McCullough; and sisters, Thelma Fullroth, Margaret Rank and Naomi Green.

Mildred is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and James Bowers of Panama City Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie (Harris) Hunt of Erlanger, Ky.; son-in-law, Terry Shiverdecker of Columbus; grandchildren, Todd and Georgetta Shiverdecker of Sidney, Jon and Elizabeth Hunt of Baton Rouge, La., Stacey and Jory Guinn of Greenville, and Derrick and Lynn Bowers of Panama City Beach, Fla.; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mildred was a homemaker and very dedicated farm wife. She was a former member of the Ansonia Christian Church.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2 p.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com