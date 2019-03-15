VERSAILLES — Mildred M. (Gehret) Bensman, age 92, of Studer Road, Versailles, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Thursday evening, March 14, 2019. She was born February 11, 1927, in Willowdell, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret.

On August 21, 1948, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Mildred married Virgil J. Bensman who preceded her in death on April 23, 2010. She is survived by eight of 10 children: Shirley and Walter Broering of St. Henry, Jerome and Marilyn Bensman of Versailles, Irene and John Bruns of Maria Stein, Mary Jane and Lester Homan of New Bremen, John (dec.) and Marian Bensman of Russia, Michael Bensman (dec.), Steve and Deb Bensman of Versailles, Theresa and Philip Heitkamp of New Bremen, Marlene and Steven Puthoff of Versailles, Carl and Kathy Bensman of Versailles, and daughter-in-law, Teresa and Bill Gariety of Wapakoneta; 35 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Alfred and Rose Gehret of McCartyville, Paul and Bernice Gehret of North Star, Urban and Irene Gehret of Frenchtown, Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp of New Bremen, Edward and Mary Lee Gehret of Willowdell, Cyril Gehret of Osgood and Mary Ann and John Keuther of Egypt; sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances Gehret of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann and Louis Grieshop of Versailles, Eva Gehret of Willowdell, Madonna Gehret of Versailles, LeRoy and Rosemary Bensman of Coldwater, Roland Bensman of Versailles and Elizabeth Walterbusch of Maria Stein.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Bruce Bensman, and four infant great-granddaughters; four siblings: Lawrence, Vernon, Joseph, and Anthony Gehret; sisters and brothers-in-law: Margie Gehret, Lester and Phyllis Bensman, Sharon Bensman, Ivo Walterbusch, Valinus "Slim" and Pat Bensman, and Alvin and Joan Bensman.

Mrs. Bensman was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church and had been active in the former Daughters of Izabella. She was a dedicated homemaker known as the cookie grandma. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting blankets. In addition to making blankets for ALL of her family, Mildred and the "Mission Sewing" ladies provided nearly 6,000 homemade blankets to various local, state, national, and world relief charities since 1980.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Denis Church in Versailles with Rev. James Simons presiding. Interment will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to Darke County Right to Life or State of the Heart Hospice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com