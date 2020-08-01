GREENVILLE — Mildred "Millie" Mae Haworth, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Born in Washington Township, Darke County, Ohio, July 29, 1919, she was the second of three children to the late E. Lowell and Virgel "Marie" (Hamilton) Niswonger. Mildred graduated from Palestine School, Darke County, in 1937, and married Charles Richard Haworth on November 12, 1942. She worked many years as an office assistant at her husband's podiatry office, C.R. Haworth Podiatry. Mildred was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Greenville, and served on the Altar Guild Committee for over 60 years. She was a member of the Delta Omicron Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Sorority. Mildred loved playing basketball in her younger years, and still continued to watch basketball games throughout the rest of her life. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and spending time with family. On any given day you could find her walking all over town. She walked everywhere! In her free time she liked to cook, garden, and attend her grandchildren's school activities and events. She will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles Richard Haworth; daughter Tamara Neiswonger who passed away June 21, 2020; brothers Robert Niswonger, Sr. and Kenneth Niswonger; sisters-in-law Agnes Niswonger and Barbara Niswonger.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Susan Beisner, of Greenville; son-in-law Ron Neiswonger of Warsaw, Indiana; grandchildren Amee (McCool) Rose, Stacie (Tony) Robinson, Stuart (Natalie) Neiswonger, Kara (Andrew) Scott; great grandchildren Chase Neiswonger, Camryn Neiswonger, Brooke Robinson, Luke Neiswonger, Rylee Rose, Audrey Scott, Reece Rose, Evan Scott; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Celebration of Mildred's life will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. At the family's request, there will be no visitation time or receiving line. If you will be attending, it is also requested that you wear a mask, due to the pandemic. Arrangements made by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Online sympathies at www.zecharbailey.com. Memorial contributions in Mildred's honor may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church Altar Guild in Greenville or State of the Heart Hospice Care of Darke County.