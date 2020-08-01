1/1
Mildred Mae "Millie" Haworth
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Mildred "Millie" Mae Haworth, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Born in Washington Township, Darke County, Ohio, July 29, 1919, she was the second of three children to the late E. Lowell and Virgel "Marie" (Hamilton) Niswonger. Mildred graduated from Palestine School, Darke County, in 1937, and married Charles Richard Haworth on November 12, 1942. She worked many years as an office assistant at her husband's podiatry office, C.R. Haworth Podiatry. Mildred was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Greenville, and served on the Altar Guild Committee for over 60 years. She was a member of the Delta Omicron Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Sorority. Mildred loved playing basketball in her younger years, and still continued to watch basketball games throughout the rest of her life. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and spending time with family. On any given day you could find her walking all over town. She walked everywhere! In her free time she liked to cook, garden, and attend her grandchildren's school activities and events. She will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles Richard Haworth; daughter Tamara Neiswonger who passed away June 21, 2020; brothers Robert Niswonger, Sr. and Kenneth Niswonger; sisters-in-law Agnes Niswonger and Barbara Niswonger.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Susan Beisner, of Greenville; son-in-law Ron Neiswonger of Warsaw, Indiana; grandchildren Amee (McCool) Rose, Stacie (Tony) Robinson, Stuart (Natalie) Neiswonger, Kara (Andrew) Scott; great grandchildren Chase Neiswonger, Camryn Neiswonger, Brooke Robinson, Luke Neiswonger, Rylee Rose, Audrey Scott, Reece Rose, Evan Scott; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Celebration of Mildred's life will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. At the family's request, there will be no visitation time or receiving line. If you will be attending, it is also requested that you wear a mask, due to the pandemic. Arrangements made by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Online sympathies at www.zecharbailey.com. Memorial contributions in Mildred's honor may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church Altar Guild in Greenville or State of the Heart Hospice Care of Darke County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved