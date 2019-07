IMO BEACH, Fla. — Mona Mae Ludwick, 85, of Juno Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Born to Myron and Velma Eikenberry in Greenville, she resided there until leaving for college. Mona was a woman of deep faith and cherished her church, First Presbyterian Church of Tequesta, where she was a Deacon, Elder, and choir member. She was a Jupiter Hospital volunteer for 20 years, past president of Jupiter Tequesta Junior Women's Club, member of Sweet Adelines Chorus, and donated her time to other various organizations. In her free time she was an avid reader, loved to knit, and travel with her husband.

Mona is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Karla Ludwick; and granddaughters, Barbara and Trinity Allan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Allan; and son, Kevin Ludwick. Mona was loved by all and will be missed greatly.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 482 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469.