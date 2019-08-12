HOMELAKE, Colo. — Myron Beckner, 93, passed away on August 10, 2019, at the Colorado State Veterans Center at Homelake, Colo. He was born on October 3, 1925 in Greenville, Ohio to Elias and Virginia (Kinsley) Beckner.

He started farming at a young age in Ohio until he was drafted at the age of 18. He served in the 84th Infantry (Army) Division as a combat medic and a message runner in the Battle of the Bulge. After returning home to Ohio from the service, he met Pauline Angle at a church young people gathering and they soon married on February 7, 1948. He farmed and did carpentry work in Ohio until 1964, when health problems caused a move to Arizona, where he went into the construction business. In 1975, Myron and Pauline moved to the Bowen Community, where he partnered with his son Terry in farming. In later years, he worked for VanIwaarden Construction. In his "retirement" years he built high quality furniture, clocks and so much more.

Myron loved his sweetheart wife of 71 years, farming, carpentry, fishing at Santa Maria Reservoir, hunting and of course spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his son and daughter.

He is survived by his wife Pauline Beckner; his children, Terry (Connie) Beckner and Linda (Steve) Cheney; his grandchildren, Benjamin (Jenny) Beckner, Mathew (Brandi) Beckner, Jonathan (Marissa) Beckner, Todd (Theresa) Cheney, Krista (Cole) Cheatham, Ryan (Autumn) Dyer, Dewey (Lacey) Dyer, Kacey (Steve) Mortensen, Gil Dyer and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Russell Beckner.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday August 14, in the Veterans Section of the Alamosa Cemetery. In his memory, contributions are suggested to the Colorado State Veterans Center at Homelake or to the Alamosa Veterans of Foreign War and may be made in care of the funeral home office. To express condolences, please visit www.rogersfunerals.com

Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa is in care of the arrangements.