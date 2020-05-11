Myrtle D. Rowand
GREENVILLE — Myrtle D. Rowand, age 84, of Greenville passed away at 6:17 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Greenville Health & Rehab. Myrtle was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Woodington to the late Carl Curtis and Winnora (Mendenhall) Rowand. In addition to her parents, Myrtle was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Garland. Myrtle is survived by her brother-in-law, Earl Garland of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Tim and Tammy Garland of Greenville, Jim Garland of Greenville, Tammy and Randy Elliott of Arcanum, Kim and Patti Garland of Greenville, Pam Garland of Greenville and Tom Garland of Greenville; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Myrtle was a former member of Woodington Congregational Christian Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Chaplain Candy Null officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
