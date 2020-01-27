GREENVILLE — N. Maxine Burt, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

She was born on August 27, 1927, in Hollansburg, Ohio, to the late Marcus and Ruth (Lodenslager) Spencer.

In addition to her parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. Burt, whom she married on February 27, 1946; and her brother, Lowell Spencer.

Maxine was a wonderful and hardworking homemaker and farmer's wife. She loved managing Morrison's Clothing Store in Richmond. Maxine was a long-time member of the Hollansburg Christian Church and the Hollansburg American Legion, Women's Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, baking, socializing, shopping, and being up to date with her style.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Joy Ann (Jerry) Luker of Decatur, Indiana; her granddaughter, Melissa (Trisha) Johnson of Florida; and her great granddaughter and pride and joy, Maya Johnson.

A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus. Burial will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Maxine's family at the funeral home in New Madison on Thursday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the Burt family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.