What I remember most about Nadine is her wonderful laughter! If she was giggling and you were near -you would soon be smiling as well...she had this great ability to lift the spirits of anyone near her. I often visited Aunt Nadines kitchen as a child and have fond memories of delicious smells coming from that kitchen and her and my mom in there getting the best things together for all our families to eat. She just made everyone feel at home and welcome! I never ever saw her get mad about anything us kids did and there were some doozies!! A very different story, with the Drews she married into....and our tempers! Smile...Such a great partner for Uncle Dean! what an incredible loss! So sorry for your loss Gregg and Lisa and all of her grandchildren...

Kathy Lucas

Family