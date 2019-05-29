GREENVILLE — Nancy Ann Langdon, 92, of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:15 AM at the Brookdale Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Piqua, Ohio on August 17, 1926, she was one of 2 daughters born to the late Gary and Frances (Babcock) Dunson.

Nancy loved to knit and go shopping. Years ago, she was a Pharmacist at Jack's Drugs in Piqua, Ohio as well as various KMART stores in the area. She loved spending time with her family, and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Langdon in 1979: sister Mary Emily Dorman: sons Nathan A. Langdon and Hal Langdon.

Survived by children Steve Langdon; Tom and Carol Langdon; Jill and Dan Weaver; Francy and Estel Shaw: 13 grandchildren: 12 great-grandchildren: as well as many more family members.

Friends may call on the family Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Celebration of Nancy's life to follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Todd Reish presiding. Burial at a later date in Greenville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.