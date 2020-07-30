ANSONIA — Nancy Ann (Miller) Moody, age 68, of Ansonia, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Nancy was born in Greenville on Feb. 22, 1952, to Jack and Shirley (Canan) Miller; graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1970; attended classes at Wright State University; retired from FRAM, Greenville with 39 years of service; member of Greenville Missionary Church; member of Ansonia American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary; enjoyed watching Judge Judy and Dr. Phil; and was known as "Gasoline Ass."

Preceded in death by her father, Jack Miller, Nancy is survived by her mother, Shirley Miller of Bradford; husband of 28 years, Ronald L. Moody; two sisters, Sue Miller of Ansonia, Judy Miller and Shonda Newberg of Celina; brother, Jeff Miller and Donna Mills of Bradford; two nieces, Shelly Miller of Oakland, Calif., LeighAnna and Brian Harrod of Ansonia; sisters-in-law, Linda Moody of Ansonia, Bev Brumbaugh of Ansonia, Brenda and Dan Norton of Greenville; special friends, Joyce and Joe Mangas of Greenville; and her beloved dog, Diva.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. COVID-19, if you have concerns, please wear a mask.