MARIA STEIN — Nancy Elaine Broering, age 65, of Maria Stein, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 6, 1953, in Celina, to the late Dr. Andrew Frank Broering, DDS and Kathryn Josephine "Kate" ( Kleinhenz ) Broering.

Nancy is survived by a sister and brother: Dr. Jane A. Broering-Ammons, MD (Barry} of Toledo and Dr. Thomas K. Broering, DDS (Kathryn) of Minster; and two nieces and a nephew: Katelyn Rose Ammons, Grace Elizabeth Ammons, and Andrew Frank Broering.

Nancy was a member of the class of 1971 at Immaculate Conception High School in Celina, and went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University. She worked for many years as a store manager for the F.W. Woolworth Co., and had been employed at Midmark Corp. since 2000, where she worked in Accounting.

Nancy was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, and belonged to Immaculate Conception Parish while living in Celina. An avid gardener, Nancy was meticulous in caring for her lawn. She would do anything for anyone. Nancy loved her nephew and nieces. She had cared for her mother, Kate for a number of years. Nancy was an integral part of her extended families, and will leave a void that will never be filled.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 5, at Immaculate Conception Church in Celina, with Fr. Vince Wirtner, C.PP.S., presiding. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery in Celina. Calling Hours are from 3 until 8 p.m., Thursday, April 4, and 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. Friday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com