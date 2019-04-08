COLDWATER – Nancy L. (Hodges) Leland, age 85, of Coldwater, Ohio, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville.

She was born January 29, 1934, in Riverside, California, to the late Carlton and Marie (Gnehm) Hodges. She married W. Dean Leland on July 16, 1954, and he died on April 10, 2010.

She is survived by three sons: Craig and Susan Leland of Greenville, Ohio, Mark and Sharon Leland of La Quinta, California, and Brian Leland and partner Bob Ulreich of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Chast and Amanda Whalen, Megan Leland-Prichard and husband Ricky, Angela and John Hayden, Adam Leland, Elizabeth and Craig Martin, Wesley Leland, Kevin and Kristen Leland and Ashley and James Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Sinclair. She was preceded in death by sister and in-law, Carlene and Rush Brown.

She retired from the former Don's Flowers and Gifts in Coldwater and was an avid homemaker. She was a frequent volunteer at the Mercer County Hospital and various American Red Cross blood drives. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater, she was very artistic and enjoyed painting ceramic nativity scenes and quilting wonderful gifts for her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater with Fr. Richard Walling officiating. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater of Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice and the . Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com