WILLIAMSBURG, KY — Nancy Joan Miller, age 79, of Westwood Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Lynn, Indiana to the late Oliver Timmons and Lola (Cross) Timmons. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Miller.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Baker of Williamsburg and Jayne Camp of Honaker, Virginia; eight grandchildren: Joshua Owens, Joseph Owens, Elijah Owens, Rachel Cress, Shawn Baker, Stacy Moses, Amber Miller and Sarah Miller; 16 great-grandchildren; sister June Bevins of Greenville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home. Service will be at 11 a.m. at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. John Hampshire officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com. Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.